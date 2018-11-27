THE OWOSSO OFFICE OF THE INDEPENDENT Newsgroup has been a Toys For Tots drop-off location for numerous years and continues to be this year, as well. The Harold R. Cooley Detachment #841 of the U.S. Marine Corps League and a large number of volunteers, have expanded the program to include over 150 participating businesses and organizations.

Jim Crapo of the Harold R. Cooley Detachment is shown just after dropping off the Toys For Tots collection supplies.

The Independent Newsgroup (Owosso office) is located at 1907 W. M-21, Owosso, on the western outskirts of downtown. The staff welcomes the public to stop in and donate a new toy and pick up an extra newspaper, if desired.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)