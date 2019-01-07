On Thursday, Dec. 20, officials from Owosso Charter Township and the city of Owosso met for an informal gathering in an expression of cooperation and good faith between the local governmental entities.

In attendance were Owosso Township Supervisor Steve Schweikert, Clerk Pat Skvarenina and Trustee Diane Krajcovic, along with Owosso Mayor Christopher T. Eveleth and Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne.

Included among the topics of discussion were local road, street and other infrastructure projects, as well as needed improvements to processes, which would keep both entities cooperating in an efficient manner. An informal agreement was made between the entities to keep lines of communication open regarding future plans for years to come.