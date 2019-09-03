CORPORATE WELLNESS was highlighted during the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Topics@Twelve event on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Armory. Corporate wellness is a concept that has exploded in recent years. Corporate wellness programs are designed to support overall employee wellbeing, cultivating positive relationships, both in the business setting and in the community. The philosophy of workplace wellness is to promote work-life balance, sound physical and mental health, employee development, involvement and more. Individuals in the current “talent market” are often seeking positions with companies that are focused on corporate wellness – a very different profession-seeking concept from that in decades previously. Likewise, companies seeking out employees need to recognize this desire and plan accordingly in order to attract the necessary “talent” allowing for business growth.

Speakers for the SRCC event were Brianna Carroll, Fitness Coliseum owner/certified personal trainer and dietician, Shawn Testa of Robbin’s Loft Fitness Center who is a nurse and certified personal trainer, Cache Allen who is the Planet Fitness club manager and Laura Burroughs (above), CEO of the Shiawassee Family YMCA.

The prominent message in striving for corporate wellness in a competitive business environment is for employers to let employees know they are cared for, that their desires, motivations and health factor into the success of a company. Testa of Robbin’s Loft Fitness Center shared that a comprehensive wellness package has been proven to reduce absenteeism, productivity, morale and even lower turnover rates.

The SRCC will not be hosting a Chamber AM event in September. The 58th Annual Chamber Golf Classic will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Owosso Country Club.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)