JAMES GASKIN, United Way of Genesee County (serving Shiawassee County) CEO, was the guest speaker at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Topics @ Twelve event on Tuesday, March 27. Gaskin offered information on his personal background, spoke about the overall mission of United Way relative to a struggle the nonprofit has had in smaller markets such as Shiawassee, as well as plans that the newly formed consolidation effort with Genesee County will bring in grant generation in 2018. Gaskin emphasized “money raised here, stays here.” He also stated that Mike Dewey, the Shiawassee County United Way interim director, had been “instrumental in the transition.”

Requests for proposal (RFP) applications are currently being accepted from Shiawassee County until no later than Monday, April 16. More information on this process is available at www.unitedwaygenesee.org by selecting “Partners,” then selecting “Non Profit Community.” Instructions and links to download these RFP applications are found on (Apply for Grants).

Some of the eligibility requirements included are: organizations must be a 501(c)3 in good standing with the state of Michigan, Nonprofit Corp. Act and IRS rules for charitable organizations (or governmental entity), the organization must be established for more than three years at time of submission, the proposed program must concentrate its efforts/services within Shiawassee, and more. Grants may generally range from $2,500 to $100,000.

Priority areas for UWGC (serving Shiawassee County) include education, health, financial stability, and basic needs.

Chamber AM is planned for Tuesday, April 10 at the Owosso Big Boy.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)