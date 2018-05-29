FORTY-SIX LUCKY Owosso Public Schools students were rewarded as top readers on Tuesday, May 22 with reading awards and vouchers that can be redeemed for all-day ride passes (wrist bands) at the Owosso Curwood Festival, which will take place from Thursday, June 7 through Sunday, June 10.

OPS district librarian Samantha Lieberman and media aide Kelly Kline presented the students with their certificates. The ride vouchers were presented by Curwood Princess Nevaeh LeConte and Court member Summer Walker, and Curwood Festival Board of Directors members Kathy Watson, President Dave Minarik and VP Brian Reed. The vouchers will allow each student to enjoy the rides at Curwood for one whole day, free of charge.

The group gathered for a photo at Central Elementary following the presentations. The students included in the photo are (in alphabetical order) Nicholas Bruette, Faith Darling, Destiney Fleming, Kameron Franzel, Hailey Hilden, Adalene Leon, Evan Stickel, Willow Whisman, Jaleigh Wilbanks and Jaron Wilbanks.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)