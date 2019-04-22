CORUNNA HIGH SCHOOL freshman Aliyah Bentley and sophomore Braden Fruchey presented a biography on Tom Henne, a resident of the Oliver Woods Retirement Village and a former teacher and administrator with Owosso Public Schools, on Monday, April 15 at Oliver Woods in Owosso.

The students spent less than two hours interviewing Mr. Henne, but the rapport established between the affable Mr. Henne and his interviewers was evident. Mr. Henne taught English for the first seven years of his career before obtaining his master’s degree and moving into administration, as an assistant principal.

Aliyah and Braden displayed confidence and charisma during their presentation, with each taking turns with the microphone. Miss Bentley explained that she and Braden learned from Mr. Henne “the importance of caring, through treating people right, believing in others and making people smile.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)