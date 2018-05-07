THERESA KAY’S Time For Flowers was introduced to the community by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) on Tuesday, May 1 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Owner Theresa Pickler (holding scissors) opened her N. Shiawassee Street storefront in Corunna on February 12, after extensively remodeling the 1,200-square-foot space.

Theresa Kay’s offers a wide range of services, with pre-assembled arrangements for last minute shoppers, custom arrangements for decisive shoppers and the Build Your Own Bouquet bar for more adventurous shoppers. The gift section includes greeting cards, gift bags and card boxes created by local artisans, along with apparel and an assortment of unique gift options.

While the first level of Theresa Kay’s accommodates the flower shop, the gift area and the lobby/seating area, the second level has been renovated and will soon be filled with additional local vendors. For more vendor information, persons can call Theresa Kay’s Time For Flowers at (989) 472-4788, or stop by at 303 N. Shiawassee St. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Shown during the event on May 1 is (from left) SRCC ambassador Charlene Hebekeuser, Corunna Assessor/Planner Marilee Lawson, Corunna City Council members Mike White and Judy Horton, Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge, owner/husband Matt Pickler, owner Theresa Pickler, employee Barb Wheeler, ambassador Mark Hudson, employees Kaitlyn Bates and Tori Sherman, Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer, and ambassadors Tami Sawyer, Sue Lamphere and Julianne Ackerman.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)