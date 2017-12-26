PEYTON HARRIS, a 1st-grade student in the Laingsburg school system, can be seen dropping off several bags of toys at Tim Hortons in Owosso on Friday, Dec. 15 for the annual Tim Hortons toy drive to benefit Toys For Tots of Shiawassee County. After shopping for the toys, Peyton and his mother drove the items over to Tim Hortons and were greeted by Santa, who was visiting children at Tim Hortons in conjunction with the toy collection that is held annually at Chris Passmore’s restaurant by the city of Owosso fire fighters.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)