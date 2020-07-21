The Chesaning-Brady Fire Department, located at 1632 Brady St. in Chesaning, will host three blood donation opportunities during the first week of August. Blood can be donated between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

There is no substitute for the lifesaving gift of blood. It is precious. It is perishable. And the need for it is vital. Together, we make our communities stronger. More than 4.5 million patients need life-saving blood transfusions each year in the U.S. and Canada. Blood is a perishable resource that can be stored only for a short time, so blood donors are needed every day.

Please call (866) 642-5663 or visit www.versiti.org/michigan to make an appointment. All blood donors will receive a ticket to the Renaissance Festival.

Healthy individuals age 17 or older (or 16 with parental or guardian permission) who weigh at least 112 pounds may be eligible to give blood every 56 days. However, females age 18 and younger must weigh at least 120 pounds.