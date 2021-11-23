THE ZONTA CLUB OF OWOSSO was on hand for the OHS Band Booster’s Craft Show last Saturday.

The Zonta Club is a local service organization dating back to 1929. The Zonta Club has the mission to enhance the status of women in the community and across the world “through service, leadership and advocacy.”

Locally, the group has provided educational scholarships, breast cancer screenings for uninsured and under-insured, food and essentials for families in need and much more. Over many years, they have raised funds to help Memorial Healthcare, the SafeCenter, Shiawassee County Community Health and the Child Advocacy Center.

Shown are Zonta members (from right) Elaine Kuchar, Ann Bentley and Betty Pudvay.

This year the organization is selling a variety of delicious cheese at just $8 per pound. Flavors include white cheddar, gouda, pepper jack and colby. All proceeds will benefit local service projects. If interested in purchasing any cheese for the holidays, please call (517) 881-2585.

Zonta is also eager to welcome new members. For more information, contact the group through the Facebook page at @Zonta Club of Owosso or email them at zontaowosso@gmail.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)