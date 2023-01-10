The Z Hall is hosting a new winter series called “A Night Out With Friends” that features several dinner and show events as well as public dance nights with instruction. The series is designed to provide additional entertainment options for the greater Shiawassee community to get out and have some fun with others this winter.

The dinner and shows features a cuisine experience that includes appetizers, formal plated dinner with various menu options and fresh baked rolls and a “Z” baked dessert. The full service bar is available and will also be featuring various seasonal creations. Following the dinner experience, a full stage performance will be provided by various high caliber music entertainers including Main Street Dueling Pianos, String Poets Quartet and the award winning Moxie Strings.

Taking advantage of Michigan’s largest wooden dance floor, The Z Hall is also hosting public dance nights that features instruction allowing even beginners to enjoy the evening. The two dance evenings are designed for a group of friends to learn something new and features a square dancing and line dancing evening and a swing dance party.

“One of the greatest gifts in life is to celebrate friends,” commented Dr. David Skjaerlund, owner of The Z Hall. “We wanted to create an opportunity for friends to get out of the house and gather, catch up and laugh together, but also to enjoy some high caliber entertainment right here in Owosso.”

The Z Hall has been a unique place hosting community events and weddings since its formation in 1916 and has been completely remodeled and upgraded since the transfer of ownership in 2019. The new leadership team is hoping The Z Hall becomes a unique destination place of celebration with its beautiful rustic elegance.

The line-up for this winter’s “A Night Out With Friends” series is as follows:

Friday, Jan. 13 – Dinner and Show with Main Street Dueling Pianos. This interactive duo will captivate the audience with their stage performance of great tunes and light hearted comedy as they battle with their keyboards.

Saturday, Jan. 28 – Square dancing and line dancing with instruction. No experience needed as Paul Bryant-Ott creates a fun evening for all to get feet their moving to those country tunes.

Friday, Feb. 10 – Dinner and Show featuring a Valentine’s experience with String Poets. This highly talented quartet will vibrate the strings of people’s heart with classical sounds during dinner followed by a contemporary stage performance of diverse music genres and songs heard through string instruments.

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Swing Dance Party with instruction. This is a night to put on the dancing shoes as professional dance instructor Angela Markle facilitates group instruction to help people swing the night away.

Sunday, March 19 – Dinner and Show with The Moxie Strings. This energetic and award winning (#1 Billboard album) duo will get the feet tapping with innovative and modern sounds through their electric string instruments and even include a celtic flair.

Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance at

www.theZhall.com/events. For more information, call The Z Hall at (989) 723-7028.