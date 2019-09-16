THE ELAINE GREENWAY HOME/Fred and Martha Woodard’s first home, located on Curwood Castle Drive in Owosso, is one of 10 historic homes to be featured on Saturday, Sept. 21 during the Owosso Historic Home Tour. The stately home was built circa 1905 for Fred B. and Martha Woodard. Woodard celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and is the theme for the new tour – the largest ever presented by the Owosso Historical Commission.

The 2019 Owosso Historic Home Tour, presented by the Owosso Historical Commission, is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at Curwood Castle and at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce or at www.eventbrite.com. A $20 ticket special will be available at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market this Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only.

This year’s tour is the largest home tour, yet. The theme of the popular, one-day event is “The Worth of Woodard – Furniture for the Ages.” The Woodard Furniture Company is 153 years old and still going strong making furniture right here in Owosso. At most of the homes and museums, the tour will feature furniture and artifacts of the quintessential, award winning metal furniture that has made Woodard an internationally acclaimed icon throughout the world.

The 1937 prototype Woodard metal and wood chair, which launched the metal furniture dynasty, will be on display in the newly restored Great Room of the Amos Gould House. The Shiawassee Arts Center will feature one of the finest, most comprehensive collections of Woodard Furniture in the Midwest. The Woodard Paymaster Building will also feature Woodard artifacts including a children’s casket and a dresser from when Woodard made only wooden furniture.

The tour will include 10 historic homes from Classic Vernacular Victorian to mid-Century Colonial Revival, six historic museums including Curwood Castle, two major historical restorations including the Owosso Armory and the newly-renamed Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts, numerous pop-up and shopping events, the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, two historic churches, tours of the Pere Marquette 1225 at the Steam Railroading Institute, historical and art exhibitions and much more.

The tour is sponsored by the Shiawassee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Woodworth Commercial and Heavenly Scent Pet Resort and Spa and organized through the Owosso Historical Commission.