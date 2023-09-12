LEBOWSKY performances of The Wizard of Oz continue this weekend. Show dates are Sept. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17. Tickets available at lebowskycenter.com, at the Box Office (989) 723-4003 or at the door. Box office hours are posted on the website. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and students, and $21 for children 12 and under. All ticket prices include the $3 service charge. Pictured are: The Tinman (Kaleb Kimererer), The Cowardly Lion (Travis Williams), Dorothy (Ava Taube) and Scarecrow (Michael Windnagle).

(Courtesy Photo)