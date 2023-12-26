THE UNITED Way of Genesee County, serving Genesee and Shiawassee counties, recently partnered with the Shiawassee RESD and the Shiawassee County Road Commission for the Shiawassee Adopt-a-Family holiday assistance program. The Shiawassee RESD provided the families in need – along with their needs and requests – and the United Way reached out to organizations and individuals from around Shiawassee County, who graciously adopted twenty special families in the community who need additional support this holiday season. Gifts were dropped off at the Road Commission on Thursday, Dec. 14 and were delivered to families on Friday, Dec. 15 by the Road Commission crew, just in time for the holidays.

This is the second year that the United Way, Shiawassee RESD and Road Commission have partnered to offer this program. The idea was first introduced to the Road Commission’s board last year by Jeff Apsey, the staff rep for Council 25 of the AFSCME union and a member of the United Way of Genesee County Board of Directors, the three groups look forward to working together to provide the program again next year.

The donations of many local organizations and individuals made this program possible and that group includes the members of the AFSCME who are employed by the Road Commission.

“A lot of great businesses and organizations participated again this year – too many to list,” explained Elizabeth Williams, the Director of Development at the United Way of Genesee County. “However, something really cool is, the Road Commission actually adopted two families. They were so energized from doing it last year that they all collected enough donations to purchase items for two families, which I just think is really going above and beyond.”

Shiawassee County Road Commission Managing Director Chris Cannon was equally touched by the generosity of his fellow Road Commission employees.

“When Jeff brought the idea to me last year for the Road Commission to serve as a satellite location for this program, I said, ‘Absolutely,’ and all three commissioners were on board,” recalled Cannon. “We thought it was a great gesture and it has been a wonderful thing to see transpire. This year, the guys out back, in the union, asked me if they could sponsor a family. It really warmed my heart that they would want to do that. Their donations amounted to over $500, which was enough to sponsor two families, three children in total. It’s been awesome to see.”

Shown on the morning of Friday, Dec. 15 is (from left) Ron Root (Sign Erector), Chris Cannon, Jeff Bennett (Arm Mower Operator), Art Krupp (Sign Shop Foreman), United Way employee Yasmin Ladha and Elizabeth Williams.

(Courtesy Photo)