THE SUBWAY RESTAURANTS of Owosso donated $1,500 to the Owosso Cancer Center on Friday, June 30. Pictured left to right are: Amber Righi, Nurse Practioner; Chris Rowe, owner of Owosso Subway stores; and Jeanie Mullen, Associate Manager of Memorial Healthcare Cancer Center. On Thursday, June 29, 20 percent of all sales at Subway were donated in honor of Kathy Clapp, a local resident and Owosso Public Schools teacher battling cancer. Proceeds will help fund educational material for cancer patients and equipment for infusion room.

(Courtesy Photo)