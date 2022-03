THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts in downtown Owosso continues with evening performances on Saturday, Feb. 26; Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m. Afternoon performances are available on Saturday, Feb. 26; Sunday, Feb. 27, Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m.

The cast includes Kaila Szafranski as Maria. The children are Owosso Middle Schooler students Isla Britten, Kurt Feldspausch and Quinn Schemenauer; Owosso 2nd-grader Scarlett Duffield; Elsie 3rd-grader Leighton Latz; Birch Run sophomore Evan Worden and DeWitt High School senior Lauren Schorfhaar.

Tickets are available at lebowskycenter.com or at the box office: (989) 723-4003.

(Courtesy Photo)