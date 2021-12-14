FOUR OF THE WINDS AIR, LLC CO-OWNERS (from left) Mike Soper, James MacKay, Don Brandes and Richard Sack gathered in their hanger at the Owosso Community Airport on Friday, Dec. 3. Missing is co-owner Lance Little.

Club owners are shown with their 2015 Vans RV 12: one of three aircraft they own, maintain, operate and enjoy.

Winds Air, LLC is a professional flight school and club with roots going back to 2002.

Soper and Mackay are licensed pilots and A&P mechanics (airframe and powerplant). Don Brandes and Richard Sack are certified flight instructors and Lance Little is a ground school instructor and pilot. The group includes their wives, Kellie Soper, Julie MacKay (pilot), Toni Brandes, Sandra Sack and Jackie Little – all with a passion for planes and flight.

Along with all of the owners, Winds Air includes about 33 club members, too.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Winds Air, LLC is a locally owned flight school operating out of the Owosso Community Airport – nestled half way between Owosso and Corunna on the south side of M-21. The organization began in 2002 as Midstate Aviation 1 and was also focused on being a plane rental business in its early years. People with private pilot licenses could rent a plane from Midstate to fly. At the time, Midstate had just one plane – a 1968 Cessna. From 2002 to about 2008, this business model worked well for the group and they built a hanger at the Owosso airport for their plane.

In 2008/2009, with the major economic shift, Midstate transitioned from a rental to a club with members paying annual membership fees and aircraft flying fees. From that point, a person had to be a member to fly. The diversely trained co-owners handle maintenance and inspections, along with all of the ins-and-outs of schooling.

Winds Air adapted toward the flight instruction model to give more people a chance to fly. Most flight schools – and there are actually quite a few throughout the state – charge exorbitant dues and fees, making training prohibitively expensive for most people. Having the club model with five co-owners, a hanger and their own planes, which the owners maintain, allows Winds Air to offer more affordable services because they have less economic overhead.

Winds Air now owns three aircraft including the 1968 Cessna 172, a Piper Turbo Arrow IV and the newest purchase, a 2015 Vans RV 12. The addition of the new aircraft allows for more open-ended scheduling.

Winds Air co-owners are pleased to have seen a strong increase in interest to learn to fly during the pandemic.

Interested students must be able to pass a Class 3 medical certification, which is good for five years for applicants under 40. The Federal Aviation Administration (FFA) can be strict regarding medications and other possible health concerns. Winds Air recommends all students pass the Class 3 medical first, prior to making a financial investment.

The FAA requires an exact 40-hours of training for a private pilot license. The flight training is very structured and all criteria must be met. Along with the practical flight training involved, there is also a study area that is equally significant. The structure of the flight program, including the study area, has become more uniform over time. Much of the training is outlined in the Airman Certification Standards (ACS) book.

Winds Air co-owners emphasize there is “a lot of book reading” involved for interested persons to consider. Learning to fly is not about “just watching a video.”

In an average year, Winds Air trains about 12 students of various ages and economic backgrounds; many are from the area. Some students have gone on to become professional pilots: some flying for corporate airlines.

“Our airplanes, we keep them well-maintained,” shared Jim MacKay, who has college flight teaching experience. “We try to keep the latest technology in them so the students are getting the latest experience out there and regarding costs, what it really boils down to, we just don’t have the same overhead.” MacKay discussed the extra costs associated with college flight schools.

“Our program is every bit as good as what you will get in a college experience,” MacKay said.

Winds Air – as a flight school – does not make profitability a goal. As long as the club is “in the black,” the teachers are not drawing salaries for training, somewhat acting as a not-for-profit school. The focus is to make the flight school affordable and train high-quality, top-notch pilots.

The newest aircraft, the 2015 Vans RV 12, is what is referenced as an LSA or Light-Sport Aircraft, which falls into a similar category as the ultralight style of aircraft. The dynamics of this newest purchase opens the market a bit more to include some individuals with identified FAA medical conditions – allowing them to fly, as well. There are some restrictions in place with this model of aircraft, but it still allows for enjoyable, local flying. The training, licensing and associated costs for this particular aircraft are slightly different, too.

Winds Air is located at 205 Airport Dr. in Caledonia Township, near Joe-Lee’s Crosswind Café. If interested in enrolling or to find out more information, call (989) 627-8214 or send a message via Facebook.