THE SHIAWASSEE-OWOSSO (MORNING) KIWANIS CLUB presented 250 pumpkins for students at Bentley Bright Beginnings on Tuesday, Oct. 19 – a tradition that club members have come to cherish as they outreach to children in the community.

Kiwanis President Kim Singer (2nd row, 4th from left) shared, “So much fun to see their precious smiles!”

Also included are Becky Britten (teacher), Amanda Rowell (director) and Kiwanis members Brent Singer and Sheila Ralph. Ralph has been with the club for 20-plus years.

The club has several ongoing programs including a holiday nut fundraiser. Presales on the nuts have already started. The nuts are $20 per can.

For more information, call Kim at (989) 277-9292.

(Courtesy Photo)