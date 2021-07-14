THE SHIAWASSEE HUMANE SOCIETY (SHS) hosted its first, post-shutdown adoption event with special guest, the ThunderBus®, on Wednesday afternoon, July 7 at the Bennington Road location.

The ThunderBus is a unique, orange and turquoise vehicle – operated by ThunderWorks, makers of the ThunderShirt – that travels from shelter to shelter to assist pets experiencing anxiety issues. The ThunderBus visiting SHS on Wednesday was out of North Carolina.

ThunderBus operator Greg Laux, on hand at the SHS event, offered that it is their goal to “spread as much calm as they can.” That mission includes helping sometimes stressed-out shelter dogs, experiencing anxiety for various reasons. A shelter can be a stressful situation for some canines – and felines, too – despite the best efforts of trained staff members.

Laux was there with ThunderBus partner, Bill Hartery, offering information to visitors and staff, along with free ThunderShirts for dogs struggling to cope. Laux shared that the ThunderShirts are effective roughly 80-percent of the time. Other calming products are available through the company, as well. He recommends trying to stick with natural remedies before trying any medications.

Other vendors were on site for the event, too, pleased to back SHS in its first adoption event in many months.

Gathered in front of the ThunderBus on Wednesday was SHS Executive Director Patrice Martin (far left) with supporting vendors from Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates and Magoo’s Pet Outlet along with friends, board and staff members. Laux and Hartery are shown (far right) hanging on the vehicle. In the center is Duke, a SHS canine resident, trying out his first ThunderShirt. Duke is an adoptable Australian Cattle Dog mix who does have some health considerations.

Sponsors for this event included Marutiak Law Office, Young Chevrolet/Cadillac, Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates and Magoo’s Pet Outlet.

SHS is located at 2752 W. Bennington Rd., Owosso. For more information, call (989) 723-4262.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)