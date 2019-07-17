SHIAWASSEE COUNTY FAIR QUEEN REANNA BYRNES, the daughter of Robert and Melissa Byrnes of Laingsburg, spoke to attending members during the SRCC Chamber AM event on Tuesday, July 9. Dawn Reha of the fair board joined her at the Owosso Big Boy. Byrnes is an active 4-H and Laingsburg FFA member who has been involved at the fair with horses, swine and poultry.

The Shiawassee County Fair, located on Hibbard Road, will go from Sunday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 11. Prior to that weeklong event, a semi truck show will begin on Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4 with the highlight of the event being the Light Parade to be held at 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3. Judging for the semi truck show will take place at 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

The Light Parade route on Saturday evening begins on State Road, heading into Corunna, and then west on Corunna Avenue to Washington Street (Owosso), then north on Washington Street to M-21. From there, the trucks go east on M-21, returning to State Road to head back toward the fairgrounds.

The 2019 Shiawassee County Fair will officially begin at 8 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 4 with a flag raising ceremony. New this year will be glassblowing demonstrations. More on that can be found at www.mobileglassstudios.com. As always, the Shiawassee County Fair is going to be packed with fun-filled activities and events, with a particular emphasis placed on the accomplishments of participating 4-H and FFA members.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)