THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY DEMS held a food collection for the Tuesday, Nov. 27 meeting at the McCurdy Park Community Center in Corunna. The nonperishable items collected were delivered to the Perry-Morrice-Shaftsburg food bank. The Shiawassee County Dems plan to continue with another food collection in early spring – and will alternate with different county food pantry organizations.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)