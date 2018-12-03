THE SHIAWASSEE Conservation Association (SCA) hosted the Wheels for Warriors Veterans Banquet Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Event organizers and local veterans gathered at the SCA for a steak dinner and the presentation of the proceeds, $14,750, from the 3rd annual Wheels for Warriors Classic Car Truck and Bike Show. The SCA, on N. M-52 in Owosso, hosted Wheels for Warriors in July, and 178 vehicle owners traveled from all over Michigan and throughout the Midwest to take part.

The proceeds from this year’s event were split five ways, with the Owosso American Legion, Corunna VFW and Owosso VFW all receiving checks for $2,500, and Owosso-area veterans Edward Rogers Jr. and Ed Bostwick (and family) each receiving $4,000.

Mike Lepior started the Wheels for Warriors Classic Car Truck and Bike Show in 2016 with his late wife, Shelley, who originally came up with the Wheels for Warriors idea. With strong support from the local community, the state’s classic vehicle community and a team of approximately 25 volunteers, Lepior has been able to continue to grow the event.

“Wheels for Warriors just gets bigger every year,” explains Lepior. “When I think about everything it takes to put this on and how many people it takes to make sure all the cars are parked correctly, that there’s enough food for everyone, I know none of it would be possible without all the volunteers. They really pour their hearts into it.”

Lepior also thanked the Shiawassee County Seriff’s Office for helping manage traffic during the Wheels for Warriors event in July, along with Tiffany Valley and Heather Stephens for leading the way in selling Harley Davidson raffle tickets for the event.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)