THE SHIAWASSEE COMMUNITY Foundation awarded over $151,000 in scholarships to 137 students, from 78 funds, from 12 school districts within Shiawassee County Wednesday, April 12 at the Annual Awards Night, hosted at Laingsburg High School. Shown here are the scholarship recipients that attended Awards Night.

