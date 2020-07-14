KAREN MARUMOTO AND PIPER BREWER of the Shiawassee Arts Center are shown on either side of exhibit judge Louis Marinaro on Wednesday, July 8. Marinaro is a professor of art at the School of Art & Design at the University of Michigan. He is a sculptor and many residents are likely most familiar with his “Renewal” piece located along the river on the east side of SAC.

Marinaro is passionate about anatomy, particularly nudes, and sculpting in bronze. He has taught bronze casting for 36 years and prefers to instruct anatomy studies through 3D classes, verses drawing classes, though he has taught both. He has often exhibited throughout Michigan and other locations.

“This is a really good show, so it was really difficult,” Marinaro shared about judging. “People should be proud of having this in their community.”

The new exhibit, which just opened last Tuesday, highlights the artwork of over 90 mid-Michigan artists – offering an artistic reprieve from the everyday world at this time. The fact that 90 artists can come together during a pandemic and offer their unique artistic visions to the public, thanks to the enduring efforts provided through SAC, is remarkable. The galleries within are currently highlighted by an explosion of colors, forms, textures, and multi-mediums – with every nuance between.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead/Elford)

The Shiawassee Arts Center, after being closed for three months due to the mandatory shutdown, reopened on Tuesday, July 7 with the 23rd Annual Member Artists Show. The non-juried show, which continues through August 30, features the multi-media work of over 90 mid-Michigan artists from as far away as Ann Arbor, Mt. Pleasant, Beulah, Spring Arbor and Eaton Rapids. The exhibit is sponsored by Dr. Dan Williams and Diane Cutler, along with DayStarr Communications.

Awards totaling $600, judged by artist Louis Marinaro, a professor of art at the School of Art & Design at the University of Michigan, will be presented at the closing reception from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30.

The award winners (above) include Karl Fechner (Owosso), Sherry Nelson (Fenton), Jennifer Ross (Corunna), Camilla Skodinski (Owosso), Rich Tesner (Flushing) and Xavier (Owosso). Honorable mentions went to Doug DeLind, Laura DeLind, Ruth Egnater, Marie Gougeon, Stephanie Gregg, Marcia Guetschow, Tammy LaMay, Karen Marumoto, Gary Mulnix, Carolyn O’Connell, Natalie Park, Sally Rose, Phil Ruehle, Pooh Stevenson and Tammy VanderMolen.

SAC, described by exhibits director Karen Marumoto, is a jewel in the community and “is adapting to the ‘new normal’ by offering hand sanitizer and masks to visitors who do not have one.” People are asked to physically distance from others when visiting. Classes and art camps are being held outside during the upcoming months, while following social distancing guidelines. SAC will also continue to offer online adult classes with the SMARTS (Shiawassee Mobile ART for Seniors) programs.

The Shiawassee Arts Center is located near Curwood Castle in downtown Owosso. It is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and weekends from noon to 4 p.m. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge. The arts center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries, including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop.

For more information, call (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.