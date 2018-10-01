(Courtesy Photo)

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information to help identify a person or persons responsible for removing the stop sign at the intersection of Reed and Easton Roads (west of New Lothrop).

The deliberate action of the person(s) involved caused a two-vehicle crash that injured three individuals – the most serious being a 14-year-old boy that was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The stop sign, located several miles away, was secured and swabbed for DNA evidence. Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to send a private message to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office or call the tip-line at (989) 720-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.