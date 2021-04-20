THE SCHLUCKEBIER HOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Group of Stifel celebrated a grand opening event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 9 in their new location on E. M-21 in Caledonia Township. Schluckebier Hood represents numerous decades of combined investment and financial services in the area.

Shown with the scissors is senior vice president David Hood, standing with Paul Schluckebier, managing director. Beside him is Kelly Schluckebier, financial advisor associate. Schluckebier and Hood are surrounded by their team of financial associates, along with members of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC).

Shown (far left) are SRCC President/CEO Greg Klapko, chamber ambassador Robert Meihls and SRCC Vice President John Adams.

The new location offers ample room and parking with easy access to M-21 and the surrounding area. The building was previously a restaurant but the Shluckebier Hood team converted the front portion of the building into open, airy, modern office/business space, offering plenty of window light. The rear of the building is now available for another business to develop.

Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group of Stifel has the mission to “understand our clients with the goal of helping them make sound financial decisions based on trusted guidance and personalized service. For more on Schluckebier Hood, visit www.shluckebierhood–stifel.com.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)