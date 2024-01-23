(Courtesy Photo)

The Ryan Jones Memorial Fund stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Ryan Jones, the former co-owner of TiAL Products, who passionately worked alongside his brother, Gregg, before succumbing to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 43.

Established on January 3, 2014, the primary objective of the Ryan Jones Memorial Fund is to significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals diagnosed with ALS, providing a beacon of hope for patients and their families, with a preference to local and in state applicants.

The fund offers crucial support in various forms, including augmentative/alternative communication devices, comfort measures such as non-invasive positive pressure ventilation (NIPPV), safe mobility options, education and training for patients and caregivers, counseling, physical therapy, occupational therapy and financial assistance for prescription and non-prescription medications or speech therapy.

The Ryan Jones Memorial Fund is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the ALS community, with a focus on improving the day-to-day lives of those affected by the disease.

The recent grant awarded to Greg Pardee in 2023 is a poignant illustration of the fund’s impact. Greg received $4500 to construct a ramp and small deck for his power wheelchair, providing easier access to and from his home.

The Shiawassee Community Foundation invites support and donations to further its mission and assist individuals battling ALS. For more information or to contribute to the Ryan Jones Memorial Fund, please contact: Kimberly Renwick, Executive Director, The Shiawassee Community Foundation at kim@shiacf.org or (989) 725-1093.

For more information about the Shiawassee Community Foundation and its initiatives, please visit www.shiacf.org.