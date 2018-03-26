A RIBBON CUTTING was held at The River Provisioning on Tuesday, March 20 with the help of the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce. The business opened on Feb. 26 at 101 N. Front St. in downtown Chesaning, in the building that previously housed Dollar Daze. Owner Scott Rais (holding oversized scissors) was joined during the ribbon cutting by his staff, chamber members and realtors from Chesaning Realty.

The River Provisioning offers medicinal products to treat many ailments, from Crohn’s disease to arthritis to PTSD to shingles. By isolating the different elements of the marijuana plant, such as THC, CBD and CBN to name a few, the center has a product to treat nearly any pain-related or nausea-inducing malady. And since some patients do not prefer to ingest smokable marijuana, The River offers products such as topical ointments, orally ingested tinctures, edibles, concentrates and capsules, among others, as well as the traditional smokable flower.

Rais and his experienced staff of bud tenders have enjoyed a favorable reception in the four weeks since opening, and they have helped patients who have traveled from as far away as Traverse City. Rais did share following the ribbon cutting that The River plans to host an educational lecture by a Doctor of Pharmacy in the near future, but a date has not yet been set.

The 7,680-square-feet of office/retail space not currently being utilized by The River can be split into as many as four different suites. Lease terms are negotiable. Anyone interested in taking a look at the available space can contact broker Lori Austerberry at Chesaning Realty by calling or texting (989) 845-6000.

Joining Rais for the ribbon cutting were (in no particular order) chamber members Chris Theile, Kate Weber (executive director), Steve Keck (treasurer), Greg Bruff (president) and Ron Ebenhoeh (vice president); The River employees Brett Keck, Todd Vandrasek, Amanda Wright, Randi Sedlar, Shmonie Rais, Kathy Majewski and Susan Bollman; and realtors Carol Perry and Lori Austerberry.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)