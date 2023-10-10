THE QUALITY INN in Durand is under new management and the city’s only hotel is making some serious changes. New general manager Carlos Nickerson was hired recently and he is determined to make the hotel a viable destination for travelers.

Nickerson grew up in Okemos, and after receiving his education in hospitality at Ferris State University, he moved to the Orlando area, where he spent the next 20 years working at large resorts. Now, upon returning to his home state, Nickerson is putting his skills to use transforming the Quality Inn.

The interior of the 47-room hotel is receiving a near complete makeover, with new carpeting throughout the hallways and new laminate wood flooring in all the rooms. The hotel is also repairing the pool and hot tub, which both should be finished very soon, adding an exercise room and creating a new laundry room for guests. The hotel also offers a secluded breakfast parlor and a business center.

The hotel will host a grand re-opening in the near future and Nickerson is looking forward to unveiling his and his staff’s hard work.

“It’s exciting to be back in my home state,” explained Nickerson. “I hope to use the experience I have gained to make this hotel something the community can be proud of. We want to live up to people’s expectations. We take a lot of pride in our work. It’s one thing to have a hotel that’s just four walls and a bed, but we want the Quality Inn to be a second home for the community, where if they have guests from out of town, they can send them here and never have to apologize.”

The Quality Inn is currently hiring. Interested persons can apply online, at Indeed.com, or in person.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)