A RIBBON CUTTING was held Thursday, Feb. 16 at The Owosso UPS Store, 1596 E. Main St., Owosso. Shown in the photo are Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors; as well as Danielle Drzewicki, General Manager; Annie Drzewicki, Owner/Operator and Paul Drzewicki, Annie’s father that also helps out.

The UPS Store features services such as shipping, printing, mailboxes, notary, packing, returns, faxing and shredding.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)