THE OWOSSO-SHIAWASSEE (Morning) Kiwanis Club recently presented checks to two local organizations, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and DeVries Nature Conservancy of Owosso. The Sheriff’s Office received a check in the amount of $1,000 on Wednesday, Aug. 9 and DeVries accepted its check for $2,500 on Wednesday, July 19.

Sheriff Douglas Chapman can be seen accepting the check on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office. Also present was Kiwanis Treasurer Kim Omer and Kiwanis President-Elect Elaine Greenway, Kiwanis members Terry Kemp and Shelly Ochodnicky, Kiwanis board members, Sheila Ralph, David Conant, Jamie Nicholas and Claire Crutts.

The same group of Kiwanis members was on hand on July 19 to present DeVries Executive Director Ben Glardon with a check for $2,500, with the addition of Kiwanis President Kimberly Singer, Kiwanis board member Robert Hardy and Kiwanis Secretary and Past-President Brent Singer.

(Courtesy Photo)