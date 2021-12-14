THE OWOSSO COOKIE COMPANY opened up Friday, Nov. 26 on the corner of Washington and Main streets. Owners Alicia Kleeman, shown in the photo, along with her husband Paul, have been baking for years. Alicia and Paul have been looking at different bakeries and cookie shops to get ideas for their own place. In the future, they hope to have a delivery service and possibly expand to different cities.

The Owosso Cookie Company sells fresh cookies, frozen yogurt, edible cookie dough and more. They are open every day except Monday.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)