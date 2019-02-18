DISNEY’S TARZAN, the Musical, will debut at the Lebowsky Center in Owosso at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22. The Owosso Community Players production will also be shown at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23; at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24; at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 4. This production is being sponsored by PFCU, Young Auto Group and CHEL-MER.

The Lebowsky stage has been transformed into a jungle for the production, which features the music of Phil Collins, including the Academy Award-winning “You’ll Be in My Heart.” The story follows the life on an infant boy who is raised by gorillas after being washed up on the shores of West Africa.

Jake Przybyla, most recently seen in Holiday at the Lebowsky and The Full Monty, will portray the adult Tarzan, with Evan Worden as the young Tarzan. Tarzan befriends a young naturalist, Jane (Mary Maurer), but struggles to navigate between two worlds. Other key roles include Tarzan’s best friend, Terk (Kaleb Kimerer), his gorilla parents, Kerchak (Troy Seyfert) and Kayla (Twyla Birdsong).

An additional 44 actors, singers, dancers and gymnasts make up the cast, directed by OCP Artistic Director Garrett Bradley. A live pit orchestra will provide the music, under the direction of Jill Boots. Choreographers are Erica Duffield and Garrett Bradley.

Tickets are available at www.owossoplayers.com, or by calling the Studio Theater Box Office in Owosso at (989) 723-4003. Adult tickets are $22.50, while student and senior tickets are $20.50. All tickets include a $1.50 service fee. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. During show weeks, the Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)