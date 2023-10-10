THE OLD NEWSBOYS of Shiawassee County, which is administrated by Durand Eagles Aerie 3851, presented a check to the Durand Area Schools’ “Clothes Closets” program on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the amount $5,000. The check was presented at Bertha Neal Elementary, which houses the “Neal Necessities” Clothes Closet. The district’s other elementary school, Robert Kerr Elementary, offers the Kerr Cares Clothes Closet, but the two clothes closets share funding.

The check was presented by Laura McGuire (in hat), the president of the Durand Eagles and the director of the Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County. Shown accepting the oversized check is (from left) Clothes Closets founder and coordinator Cathy Mitchell, Clothes Closets volunteers, Tonya Spreeman and Lynn Winiarski and Bertha Neal Principal Robert Cawson.

Cathy Mitchell created the Kerr Cares Clothes Closet program during her first school year at Durand, in 2016, to help families of Robert Kerr Elementary with small and immediate needs. The program provides one-time donations of items to students within the school district. Items include winter coats and boots, clothing, food, personal care items, household items and school supplies, among others. Mitchell and Winiarski then expanded the program to include Neal Necessities, serving Bertha Neal Elementary students.

Mitchell reports that shoes have arrived for this school year and this donation from the Old Newsboys will allow her to order snow pants, jackets and boots. The Neal Necessities Clothes Closet will be open during upcoming parent-teacher conferences, which will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 and Thursday, Oct. 26.

Principal Cawson, affectionately known as “Mr. C” to the youngsters at Bertha Neal, was enthusiastically appreciative about the donation.

“This is amazing,” shared Cawson. “When you work in education, it’s all about partnerships and the Old Newsboys is a great partnership to have. It’s a blessing that they are willing to support us. It also takes special people here in the district, and we have a lot of special people here, in both buildings, who run this program efficiently and are able to support so many families.”

This donation was made possible by the Old Newsboys’ newspaper drive, which is held annually in December. This year the Old Newsboys will hold its newspaper sales on Saturday, Dec. 9. Volunteers to help sell papers are always needed. Inquire at Durand Eagles Aerie 3851 if interested in helping out.

To make a donation to the Durand Area Schools’ Clothes Closets, or for additional information, contact Cathy Mitchell at mitchell@durand.k12.mi.us. Donations can also be made at either of the school system’s elementary schools.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)