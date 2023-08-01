THE OLD NEWSBOYS of Shiawassee County presented Dabble Community Enrichment Center owner Michael Nazarian with a check in the amount of $5,000 on Thursday, July 20.

Presenting the check to Nazarian was Laura McGuire, the president of Durand Eagles Aerie 3851, which administrates the county’s Old Newsboys program. The funds donated to Dabble were raised during the Old News Boys’ 2022 collection season.

Dabble is based in downtown Durand and serves the community in a number of ways. In addition to providing space for learners and educators alike, Dabble hosts back-to-school events, provides lunch to residents on Thanksgiving and started a warming tree last winter. The Durand-based business also hosts video game tournaments, birthday parties and Dungeons and Dragon games, and Nazarian and his staff provide fun technology for their patrons to use, such as 3D printers.

The space is also a small business incubator, according to Nazarian; a place where the talented people of Durand can come and share their knowledge and expertise with the community. The content and tools available are determined by the needs of the community. So, if the Dabble staff sees a need, they fill it. They offer reading labs, STEM classes and adult tutoring, among other services for which the community has shown a need.

“The community determines what is available,” explains Nazarian. “When the community shows a need, we work to meet that need. If people have ideas, we want them. This is a place for children and adults; for people who don’t have a place. This community has a ton of talented people and our doors are open to them to share their knowledge and skills with others. As much as we focus on providing for the children of the community, this is also a place for adults.”

To learn more about Dabble and its work in the Durand community, visit www.wedabble.org.

