The Owosso High School Performing Arts department is inviting the public to attend its fall production of “The Music Man” – a musical performance for all ages. “The Music Man” will be performed at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16 and also at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17 at the nostalgic Owosso Middle School on Water Street, just north of the Armory.

This year, the OHS Performing Arts department has been displaced due to construction at the high school campus on North Street. The group is eagerly awaiting the completion of the new performing arts center (PAC), which will include a 1,000-seat auditorium, as well as new classroom spaces for the middle school and high school choir, art and band classes. The new auditorium will include high tech lighting, rigging, pit, sound system and a dedicated space for set design thanks to the generous donation by the Cook Family Foundation.

Until the new auditorium is complete on North Street, the cast and crew will utilize the Owosso Middle School in downtown Owosso. Tickets can be purchased at

https://owosso.seatyourself.biz. Do not miss out!