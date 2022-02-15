(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The historic Dorman House in Elsie, most recently located at 120 S. Ovid St., was moved to a new – and hopefully final – location on the southern outskirts of the village Wednesday, Feb. 9. The move started early Wednesday morning. The road was closed to traffic to accommodate the house. Consumers Energy workers were on hand to assist with the transition as the structure moved south on Ovid Street, making sure branches, electric lines and street lights weren’t an issue.

The Dorman House was previously the Dorman Art Gallery, but the Elsie Arts Council disbanded, leaving the structure vacant. Prior to being situated on S. Ovid Street and being used as an art gallery, the Dorman House was located in the parking lot parcel of the Smith Family Funeral Home on Main Street. The first move for the Dorman House was in roughly 2003 when it was shifted to its second site just southeast of the water tower on S. Ovid Street. When the arts council disbanded, ownership of the Dorman House went to the village council. Village council members spent considerable time determining the best outcome for the solidly-built structure, even considering it for possible village office use, though that proved not to be a cost effective solution.

In September 2021 in a village council meeting, the Dorman House council committee recommended the village council sell the house to Joe and Barb Montes for $1, following a presentation on the house. The Montes shared they want to keep the house as historically accurate as possible – and it will once again be used as a private residence.

By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, the Dorman House made a second and likely final move to a lot slightly south of the car wash in Elsie.