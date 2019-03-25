THE MICHIGAN STATE Defense Force has been assisting with the clean-up effort in Shiawassee County following the two tornados that hit the area on Thursday, March 14. A team of seven arrived on Monday, March 18 to provide assistance, with another 14 Defense Force team members arriving throughout the week.

The Michigan State Defense Force is comprised of seven battalions and provides military support to civil authorities in times of disaster and other emergencies. They run chainsaws, lay sandbags, help the CDC distribute medications in the event of a pandemic and act as a force multiplier for the U.S. National Guard.

Although they do provide tree removal services, the Defense Force members on scene on Tuesday, March 19 can be seen observing a professional from Drimby’s Tree Services of Corunna in the process of felling a large evergreen tree on a residential property on Newberry Road in Shiawassee Township.

Shown in the foreground is (from left) PFC Paul Turowicz, Michigan State Defense Force, 3rd Battalion, out of Saginaw; Sgt. Brown, Michigan State Defense Force, 2nd Battalion, out of Detroit; and Captain Steven Grimsby, Michigan State Defense Force, 3rd Battalion.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)