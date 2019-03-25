THE MEADOWS ASSISTED LIVING, now part of Memorial Healthcare, celebrated with an open house event on Tuesday afternoon, March 19. Including refreshments, tours and giveaways, a large number of people attended the special occasion at the facility located on Caledonia Drive.

Shown in front of the beautiful buffet on Tuesday were (from left) administrative assistant Colt Ebarra, administrator Carol Wirgau and chef Jay Jacobs.

Wirgau shared that she is excited to be a part of Memorial Healthcare, with all of the connections to the community, and is pleased with the opportunities that will bring to The Meadows.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)