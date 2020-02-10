THE MATTHEWS BUILDING, shown near the corner of Water and Main streets, was briefly discussed once again during the Owosso City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 3. Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika asked for an update. A letter was sent out in January to the new owners of the building, explaining issues related to city code concerns – that the collapsed roof and broken windows must be addressed. The owners were then given 30 days to comply.

The owners still have roughly two weeks. Nathan Henne, city manager, explained the city would then have to begin the enforcement process.

In 2014, Randy Woodworth along with partners from the Owosso REI Group had purchased the Matthews Building with plans for redevelopment. The building eventually came up as one of the four recreational marijuana licenses for provisioning centers in the city lottery last June. NX Meds, LLC won the Matthews Building lottery at 300 W. Main Street.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)