Though the Shiawassee Young Professionals Network (SYPN) does not meet during the summer months, members and interested parties are able to keep in touch via the group’s social media page, “Shiawassee Young Professionals Network,” during the months of June, July and August. The SYPN believes that summertime is still for networking, just in a more casual sense, so readers are encouraged to visit the SYPN social media page to share what they’re up to or plan impromptu meet-ups.

The Shiawassee Young Professionals Network Committee is ready to get creative as the group moves with the evolution of networking. Collaboration regardless of location, getting to know entrepreneurial peers more intentionally, focusing on specific referrals and building stronger professional relationships are all exciting aspects of the “new normal” in networking. Facilitated SYPN events and opportunities missed during the current stay at home order will be re-launched in September.

The SYPN is eager to connect with more like-minded young professionals throughout Shiawassee County. Individuals with a drive to grow themselves and their business, and help others do the same, are welcome to join the SYPN steering committee. The committee needs out-of-the-box thinkers with fresh ideas and an excitement for our community.

Anyone who enjoys being a part of “what makes the magic happen” should send a brief email to tcarroll@shiawasseechamber.org describing why they would like to be a part of the SYPN steering committee.

The mission of the Shiawassee Young Professionals Network is to bring young professionals together to meet like-minded individuals, plant roots and gain a vested interest in our community.