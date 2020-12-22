The members of the Bancroft Historical Society are continuing to catalog donated material. The society has no public museum at this time, so space has been provided in the Shiawassee Township Hall for storage and working on the archives. A showcase with artifacts on the early history of the community is displayed in the Fremont Community Room in the hall. Historical society representatives are hopeful that a facility will become available that can be used as a museum to showcase the larger items that have been donated.

Donated copies of the old Bancroft Commercial newspaper and Bancroft High School yearbooks were digitized this year through the auspices of the Community District Library and are available on their website, www.mycdl.org.

Copies of “The History of Bancroft; A Pictorial History of the Town and its People,” written by local author Sally Labadie, is still available for $30 and can be purchased at Kit’s Café in Bancroft, or by contacting Sally Labadie at labadie.sally@gmail.com. All proceeds from the purchase of the book go to the historical society.

The society is always happy to accept donations of informational material, pictures and artifacts that help tell the stories of the town and surrounding townships, as well as volunteers to help with the archives a couple hours a week.