THE LAINGSBURG CLOTHESLINE was awarded $20,000 by 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area. Clothesline Director Lisa Jelenek holds the symbolic check after being awarded the large sum at the Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Oct. 25.

Jelenek joined the group in May 2016 and has continuously worked on behalf of her Laingsburg-based nonprofit toward winning the jackpot. She plans to improve plumbing, electrical, furnace and add insulation to the downtown Laingsburg location, housing the Clothesline.

The Laingsburg Clothesline has been serving the county since 2001 with clean, gently used clothing for low or no cost.

Shown with Jelenek are 100+ Women founders Sue Ludington, Lisa Hood, Becky Hartnagle and Cindy Schluckebier.

The Laingsburg Clothesline is located at 120 E. Grand River Road.

Other nonprofits that presented to 100+ Women last Monday included Connections2Careers on N. Washington Street in Owosso and the Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic.

The next meeting of 100+ Woman is planned for Jan. 31, 2021.

(Courtesy Photo)