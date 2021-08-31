THE KIWANIS CLUB OF OWOSSO presented a check to the city of Owosso on Wednesday evening, Aug. 25 at Collamer/Hopkins Lake Park. The Kiwanis Club has a long history of working to support a number of community projects. The $10,000 is to be used by the Owosso Parks and Rec. Commission to construct a new playground area in the pretty park. The previous swings had to be removed because they had deteriorated and could have been dangerous. The Kiwanis Club recognized the need to have safe, entertaining playground equipment in the park. The playground will likely be built in a flat, open area near where the volleyball courts are located. Because of ongoing construction delays, the playground will probably be constructed in spring 2022.

Shown during the check presentation are (front, from left) Gary Gosaynie, Bill Pearsall (president), Andrew Workman (Owosso Parks and Rec.), Jim Deemis, Jack Wing and CarolAnne Smith (Owosso Parks and Rec.). Jett is the small boy in the front. In the second row are (from left) Anne Kruger, Dale Espich, Terry Strickler, Don Horton and Jim Sutphen. Most of those present are Kiwanis members.

Owosso Assistant to the City Manager Amy Fuller (not shown) and Andrew Workman expressed their gratitude on behalf of the city. The Owosso Parks and Rec. commission has been working on a number of projects in city parks including renovating the former Holman Pool building, a kayak/canoe launch behind the old middle school building and also tennis court improvements and the addition of Pickle Ball at Bentley Park.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)