THE KIWANIS CLUB OF OWOSSO recognized the 2019 scholarship winners during the Tuesday, June 4 meeting. Shown are (from left) Ben Jacobs, Abigail Christian, Andrew Beckley and Kiwanis President Bill Pearsall.

Jacobs, a Corunna High graduate, is actually the recipient of a Flint Kiwanis Athletic Scholarship. He plans on attending U of M. Christian is an Owosso High graduate. She also plans on attending U of M. Beckley, another Owosso High graduate, will be attending Northern Michigan in special education. Christian and Beckley received $1,250 each from the Kiwanis Club of Owosso. The funds go directly toward the school the recipients will be attending.

The Kiwanis Club of Owosso continues to hold meetings in the auditorium at Memorial Healthcare. New members are always welcome.

(Courtesy Photo)