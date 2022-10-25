(Courtesy Photo)

The 2022 Owosso Glow Queen fundraising campaign candidate announcement was Friday, Oct. 14 – and stepping up for the holiday sparkle, glam and fun are Elizabeth Wehman of the Shiawassee Area Writers and Kendra Nichols for Voices for Children. The 2022 campaign, organized through Glow Owosso, is similar to previous years with candidates adopting a charitable organization to represent and then collecting donations to support that organization. Ten percent of profits will go back to Glow Owosso to assist with improvements for downtown Glow activities. The official Glow Queen will be the person collecting the most for their chosen nonprofit. Once crowned, the Glow Queen will be featured in the annual Glow Parade.

Corky Adams of the Glow Committee shared, “We so appreciate the contestants and wish them and their nonprofits great success and we as a committee feel good that we help our community in a small way.”

Local author Elizabeth Wehman, President of the Shiawassee Area Writers, stated, “I love books. As an author, I recognize the importance of getting books to readers at an early age. My Glow Owosso campaign goal is to do that. I’ll be raising funds for Shiawassee County nonprofit schools and their book needs so they can purchase books for their libraries or as curriculum. My nonprofit group, the Shiawassee Area Writers, also gives out yearly scholarships to local high school seniors going into writing careers. I will use funds to increase the amount of these scholarships. Our group also gives a writer a yearly scholarship to attend a writing conference of their choice. I’d like to increase that amount, too. And lastly, our group is sponsoring a birthday party in 2023 to honor James Oliver Curwood’s 100th birthday. We’d love to give each child who attends a free book to take home as a party favor.” Wehman hopes to support literacy for Shiawassee youth.

Kendra Nichols, owner of Elite Learning Center, is dedicating her campaign efforts to benefit Voices for Children Advocacy Center. Nichols’ campaign will include supporters Kayla Morell, Erika Tyrell and Gerlande Bellegarde-Nichols. Voices for Children Advocacy Center is located at 1216 W. Main St., Owosso and is dedicated to serving child survivors of abuse and their families. This nonprofit focuses on child survivors of abuse and neglect and their families (including human trafficking), along with abuse prevention and advocacy for the well-being of the child. All services are free to the families.