THE ANNUAL CORUNNA FESTIVAL OF TREES kicked-off directly following the parade on Friday, Dec. 6 and crowds of people filtered through the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park to view the numerous trees on display. Each tree is sponsored by a local business or nonprofit organization and then decorated by classrooms of students from several area school districts. A portion of the proceeds from the sponsorships – almost 40 this year – goes back to the Festival of Trees committee and toward the community center.

Each tree was decorated with a unique theme highlighting the Curwood Festival, the Corunna 4th of July, the Shiawassee Family YMCA, Friends of the Corunna Community District Library, Memorial Healthcare Hospice, Relay For Life and many others.

The Festival of Trees will be open again on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Live entertainment will be offered by the Owosso High School Madrigals on Saturday evening and Ashleigh’s Dance Shack on Sunday. On Sunday evening, the Corunna Community Center will close at 8:30 p.m. so people can enjoy fireworks in McCurdy Park – a special ending to the Corunna sesquicentennial celebration. Fireworks are planned to begin at 9 p.m.

Along with the Festival of Trees, the Corunna Historical Park of Shiawassee County was also opened to the public beginning Friday, Dec. 6. The village will be open on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

