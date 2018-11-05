THE ELITE EARLY Learning Center opened in 2016 at the intersection of S. Washington and Gute streets in Owosso, and the childcare center/nursery school continued its tradition on Wednesday, Oct. 31 of journeying to the Owosso Public Safety building to show off their costumes for the officers, firefighters and EMTs.

Shown on Halloween are (from left) Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart; Elite assistant director Kayla Morell (Jake from State Farm); Ethan, who was dressed as a raptor from the Jurassic Park movie series, and his mother, Jamie; and Elite Early Learning Center Director Kendra Nichols, who was dressed as Cinderella.

The center does have available spaces. Enrollment information can be obtained by calling (989) 720-5437.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)