THE DURAND Memorial Day service began at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25 at the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Durand, and despite hot, humid conditions, most in attendance wore face coverings. The outdoor venue allowed the large group of local residents, city officials, State Rep. Ben Frederick and members of the Durand area’s veteran community to keep a safe social distance while still enjoying a view of the proceedings.

Shown leading the service from inside Veterans Memorial Park are (from left) Durand VFW Post 2272 Commander Joe Cooney, Durand VFW Auxiliary President Barb Dingman and Durand AMVETS Post 2273 Commander Russ Amidon.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)