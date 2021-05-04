THE DURAND BEAUTIFICATION COMMITTEE hosted a second cleanup on Saturday, April 24. Volunteers again worked at cleaning up garden beds and sprucing up the downtown area.

State Rep. Ben Frederick and city of Durand and Owosso dignitaries and community members were on hand for a special presentation from Frederick to honor Deborah Doyle for her many years of service as the mayor of Durand and John Matejewski for his service on Durand City Council.

Deb Doyle has served on Durand City Council since 1987 and as the mayor from 2009 until 2020. The document presented by Frederick states, “Over the course of Deb Doyle’s long and productive service with the City of Durand, she has contributed to its growth and to the positive reputation it has developed during this period.”

John Matejewski was a council member since 2015.

(Courtesy Photo/Fooltography)